Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global blood pressure monitors market will continue witnessing fierce competition, finds Fortune Business Insights in a recent study. The report is titled "Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Sphygmomanometers, Digital Blood Pressure Monitors, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors & Hospitals), End User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics, Home Healthcare & Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2025." According to the report, the global blood pressure monitor market will exhibit a healthy CAGR of 9.1% between 2018 and 2025. At this pace, the market will reach US$ 2,074.6 Mn by the end of 2025 as compared to US$ 1,037.2 Mn in 2017.

Highlights of the Blood Pressure Monitors Market Report Include:

- Microscopic study of the various factors driving and restraining the market

- Careful classification and research of the market segments

- Accurate computation of market figures

- Comprehensive analysis of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape

Key Players Operating in The Blood Pressure Monitors Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- American Diagnostic Corporation

- Welch Allyn

- Philips

- Nihon Kohden Corporation

- GE Healthcare

- Smiths Group

- Masimo Corporation

- Omron Healthcare

- Other players



The report focuses on global major leading industry players of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Blood Pressure Monitors Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Fueled by Diverse Factors, Demand for Blood Pressure Monitors Forecast to Remain High

Growth spelled in the blood pressure monitors market is attributable to diverse factors. For instance, the rising demand from healthcare establishments is a chief driver of the market. Against this backdrop, the report projects the demand from hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to rise significantly, creating growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. In addition to this, improved distribution network of leading players is expected pave way for the market's growth in emerging nations.

In the coming years, an increasing number of patients are likely to opt for homecare settings. This will create an ideal environment, increasing sales of blood pressure monitors for home use. Furthermore, the launch of digital blood pressure monitors has enabled the market buoy growth. Fortune Business Insights identifies digital blood pressure monitors as the leading segment in terms of product type. The report predicts it to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% between 2018 and 2025.



Objective of Studies:

- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Blood Pressure Monitors Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Blood Pressure Monitors Market.

- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Blood Pressure Monitors Market size and future prospective.

- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

- To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Blood Pressure Monitors Market.



Detailed Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Epidemiology of Hypertension - Key Countries, 2017

4.2 New Product Introduction

4.3 Pricing Analysis

4.4 Overview of Government Recommendations for Blood Pressure Monitoring

4.5 Key Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

5. Global Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

5.2.1 Sphygmomanometers

5.2.2 Digital Blood Pressure Monitors

5.2.3 Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

5.3.3 Homecare Settings

5.3.4 Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6. North America Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast– By Product Type

6.2.1 Sphygmomanometers

6.2.2 Digital Blood Pressure Monitors

6.2.3 Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.3.1 Hospitals

6.3.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

6.3.3 Homecare Settings

6.3.4 Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.4.1 U.S.

6.4.2 Canada

7. Europe Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

7.2.1 Sphygmomanometers

7.2.2 Digital Blood Pressure Monitors

7.2.3 Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

7.3.1 Hospitals

7.3.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

7.3.3 Homecare Settings

7.3.4 Others

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub regions

7.4.1 U.K.

7.4.2 Germany

7.4.3 France

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Spain

7.4.6 Scandinavia

7.4.7 Rest of Europe



Continued...



This Report Answers the Following Questions:



- What are the Blood Pressure Monitors Market trends and growth drivers?

- How many segments does the market contain?

- What are the opportunities and challenges that the market may face?

- How are the key players keeping up with the changing consumer behavior?

- What are the latest industry developments?



