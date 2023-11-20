Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2023 -- Blood Screening Marketin terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing requirement for donated blood, the rising number of blood donations around the world, and the ever-increasing infectious diseases. However, operational barriers and the high cost of Blood screening instruments is likely to hamper the growth of blood screening market.



The blood screening industry is poised for a transformative future as technological advancements continue to drive innovation. In the near future, we can expect a paradigm shift in the way blood screening is conducted, with the integration of cutting-edge automation, artificial intelligence, and molecular biology techniques. This convergence will lead to faster and more accurate diagnostics, enabling early detection of a wide range of diseases, from cancers to infectious agents. Moreover, personalized medicine will gain momentum as genetic and proteomic profiling become more accessible, allowing for tailored treatment plans. The industry's future holds the promise of improved patient outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and a more proactive approach to healthcare management on a global scale.



The Reagents & Kits segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.



Based on product, the blood screening market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and software & services. Increase in demand and continuous use of the reagents and kits during blood transfusion processes, post blood donations is responsible for the large segment of this segment.

Nucleic Acid Test segment aimed the highest share during the forecast period

The blood screening market is segmented into nucleic acid tests (NAT), serology/immunoassay, rapid tests, western blot assays, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). In 2022, the nucleic acid test (NAT) segment accounted for the largest share of the blood screening market. From all the other technologies, NAT provides high precision, sensitivity and accuracy for blood screening and therefore, holds the largest share.



North America has the upper hand in the global Blood screening market



By regional segmentation, the blood screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. North America has the largest share and is continuing to dominate the blood screening market. The factors responsible for the large share of North America in this market are the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising awareness in blood donations, and the growing healthcare system that is highly developed in the US and Canada.



Blood Screening Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Increasing number of blood donations worldwide



Restraints:



1. Alternative technologies



Opportunities:



1. Emerging markets



Challenge:



1. High cost of blood screening technologies



Key Market Players:



The major players operating in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Grifols (Spain), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) (US), bioMérieux (France), Hologic (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), DiaSorin (Italy), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Revvity (Earlier known as PerkinElmer Inc.) (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), GFE (Germany), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Mindray (China), Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Immucor, Inc. (US), Cellabs (Australia), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Tulip Diagnostics (India).



Recent Developments:



- In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) acquired TIB Molbiol (Germany), to expand its PCR test portfolio with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases.

- In December 2021, Hologic, Inc. (US) launched Panther Trax for high-volume molecular testing.

- In May 2021, Beckmann Coulter (US) launched SARS-CoV-2 IgG.

- In September 2021, Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) acquired TIB Molbiol Group (Germany). This acquisition will enhance Roche's broad portfolio of molecular diagnostics solutions with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases, such as identifying SARS-CoV-2 variants.



