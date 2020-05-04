Blood Transfusion Market Scope and Comprehensive Analysis by 2030 : Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Terumo Corporation, Grifols

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Blood Transfusion Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global blood transfusionmarket was valued at~US$ 6.0billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~5.2% from 2020 to 2030.



Blood transfusion process finds its application across a broad range of disease indications & surgical procedures. The demand for blood transfusion procedure and its associated devicesare expected to remain stable in the coming years, as the process of transfusing blood to a receiver, is of utmost importance for any surgical procedure or treatment of any trauma cases. Growing incidences & rising prevalence of renal disorders, increasing number of road accidents, and the introduction of technologically advanced productsare some of the major factors driving the global blood transfusion market. Improving healthcare services, favorable government regulations, and increasing healthcare expenditure, among others, are some of the other factors that have played a key role in propelling the growth of the global market.



Top Players are



The prominent players operating in the global blood transfusion market are Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Terumo Corporation, Grifols, S.A., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, macopharma, KANEKA CORPORATION, Cerus Corporation,among others.



One of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the global blood transfusion market is the continuous rise in the number of surgical procedures. Surgeries have always been a critical constituent of the global healthcare system. However, in the past few decades, the number of surgeries being conducted worldwide for diverse ailments has witnessed a significant surge. In 2017, the European Union alone accounted for 1.4 million caesarean sections.



According to National Center for Health Statistics, the total number of inpatientsurgical procedures conducted in 2009, stood at a staggering 48 million. One of the essential requirements for performing surgical procedures is blood. Majority of surgical procedures require additional supply of patient's blood types, incase of any complication during the procedure. Hence, blood transfusion methods are indispensable for any surgical procedure.



Most important types of Blood Transfusion Market products covered in this report:

Blood Bag and Accessory,

Blood Mixer,

Filter,

Blood Component Separator,

Apheresis Device,

Pathogen Reduction System, and

Consumables & Supplies



Hospital

Laboratories &Diagnostic Labs



