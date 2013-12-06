BloodyHelp Looks to Raise $75,000 via Indiegogo to Revolutionize Blood Donations Around the World

Guatemala City, Guatemala -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- This is a humanitarian project that has the potential to save thousands of human lives all over the world. It speeds up the process of searching blood donors on an emergency situation.



BloodyHelp is a new system which allows the creation of a worldwide potential blood donors’ network. Its members are willing to donate at the moment and place whenever it’s needed. The concept is revolutionary as it takes advantage of high technology to save lives all over the world.



Everyone willing to donate or anyone in need of blood donations can register and download the BloodyHelp applications on their smart devices for free.



The app automatically detects the donor´s location and keeps the system updated. When someone needs a donation, the system also detects its location and searches for donors in the nearest areas.



The application will make the searching process easier, and guarantee that donors are not only volunteers who act on good faith, but that they are near the recipient. It also gives donor the possibility and satisfaction of being a real hero.



A web page and the mobile applications have already been created. The mobile apps are also available for iPhone, iPad and Android users and can be downloaded for free.



The project needs to grow bigger and better. There is need of funding to

- Create advertising campaigns to get more people to know about the project and to get more registered donors.

- Improve the existing apps and to create new ones to be used in other devices and operative systems

- Improve the whole system´s efficiency to make it faster and better.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 30, 2013 - January 29, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/Ir68wP