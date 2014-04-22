Blooming Mothers Day Gifts to India Now at Your Fingertips

Visakhapatnam, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Mother’s Day is a month away and shoppers all around the world are on the search for best deals on quality products. Deals are plenty but, what most customers don’t understand is that a deal price is not necessarily the best price. Products come and go but, something as special as the Mother’s Day occasion comes once a year and nothing better than a fresh bouquet of handpicked flowers to do justice to the spirit of this occasion.



Flowers are perhaps the best Mothers day gifts to India. Flowers depict the sincerity and the warmth of a mothers love and the affection a child holds for his mother. Flowers have and continue to be the most sensible expression of emotion, love and respect. Bloomsbay.in brings to customers the best in flower delivery by ensuring flowers ordered online are delivered fresh without any compromise on the quality of the flowers or the selection of the customer.



For those shoppers who want something extra, something more from their choice of Mothers day gifts to India can do so by choosing a goodies assortment. The assortment comes with or without flowers and consists of select items like confectionaries, dairy delights etc. Customers will have a pleasant experience going through the choice as there is so much to choose from and so much to explore. Customers who want to customize their purchases can very well do so by shopping on the website.



Mother’s day is indeed a very special occasion and sons and daughters who are away from their mother and want her to feel extremely special on this day can shop for choice gifts on the website.



About Bloomsbay.in

Bloomsbay.in has been the official online flower delivery service for many years now. The team of experts on the website possess more than 8 years of experience working in the business building ties with local suppliers to help customers get the best quality in terms of freshness.



The company employs the best industry practices to maintain prompt delivery schedules all over the country and in some foreign locations as well. Come mother’s day, the website is going to launch exciting offers with colorful, fresh, from the field flowers. To know more and shop for Mothers day gifts to India, log onto http://www.bloomsbay.in/



Media Contact



Bloomsbay.in

5th Floor; 506

Signature Towers

CBM Compound

Visakhapatnam

+ 91 9966733133

+91 8912799898

cs@bloomsbay.com