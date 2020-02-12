Bloomr Offers a Huge Collection of Luxury Artificial Trees Adding Great Accent to Any Interior

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- One of the largest online stores for artificial flowers, Bloomr offers a huge collection of luxury artificial trees that add great accent to any room they're placed in. Their range of artificial trees are highly acknowledged among buyers for their exceptional looks, and durability. The company offers a plethora of luxury faux trees, including areca palm, fiddle tree, kentia palm, diffenbachia, calathea, lemon tree, strelitzia palm, monstera plant, agave, pandanus, and various others. Whether you want to give your home a classy look or give the perfect gift to your loved ones, these artificial trees are the perfect choice.



All of their artificial trees are hand-crafted by a team of award-winning florists with the use the highest quality raw materials. The company provides these artificial trees in a multitude of sizes, colors, types, and prices, to cater to the interest and taste of individuals. The trees look extremely life-like and perfectly mirror the looks of the real trees they're inspired from. If you're looking to buy faux trees, you can check out the collection at Bloomr.



Bloomr is one of the most sought-after artificial plants suppliers in Dubai and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company's florists are well known for manufacturing some of the most luxury artificial flower arrangements in the industry. The organization has carved a distinct niche in the industry for its high-quality products and competitive prices. In addition to luxury artificial trees, the company also offers faux plants, faux floral arrangements, and various other products.



Talking further about their luxury artificial trees, a representative from the company stated, "For a larger interior accent, shop Bloomr's luxury artificial trees. Our trees are made with high-quality materials to not only make them incredibly lifelike, but long-lasting as well! Our trees come assembled and ready to decorate your room! However, to protect the branches and leaves in shipping we do condense the branches in protective packaging. When the tree is removed from the box you simply need to bend out the branches to your desired fullness."



About Bloomr

Florist by trade, Swedish by birth, and interior enthusiast in soul, ZoZo, with his wife, Leah, launched their brainchild, Bloomr, as a passion project in 2015. In 2004, Zozo embarked on his career as a Florist and very quickly found himself drawn to artificial floral due to their longevity. In 2015, Leah, with a background in e-commerce, a knack for branding, and a serious eye for design, joined Zozo on his mission and brought in her expertise to create what is now Bloomr. Their motivation to create and establish a brand in the market that offers consumers easy access to top-quality, high-design, fine faux floral and plants stemmed from one simple notion: To bring long-lasting life to interiors. Bloomr designs are inspired by ZoZo's Scandinavian heritage. Our products are characterized by simplicity, minimalism, and functionality.



For more information, please visit: https://bloomr.ae/



Contact Details

DUBAI

Al Maktoum Street

Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 7 243 8394

Mobile: +971 58 286 4825