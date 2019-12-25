Bloomr Offers a Huge Selection of Luxury Artificial Orchid Arrangements Fit for Every Interior

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2019 -- Recognized for offering one-of-a-kind artificial flowers and plants, Bloomr offers a wide range of luxury artificial orchid arrangements that is fit for every interior. The floral arrangements add an elegant and classic look to an interior space they're placed in. Hand-crafted by real florists, the floral arrangements mirror the real flowers they're inspired from. Available in a variety of colors, sizes, and styles, the floral arrangements are handcrafted according to the needs of the customers.



The artificial flowers are manufactured using high quality materials to ensure long lasting finish and require little to no maintenance. The company offers a plethora of artificial orchid arrangements including orchid arrangement in ceramic vase, vanda orchid arrangement, earthy vanda orchid arrangement, earthy orchid arrangement, orchid arrangement in gold pot, Moroccan orchid arrangement, orchid arrangement in glass vase, and various others. If you're looking to buy these orchid arrangements, you can take a look at the collection at Bloomr.



Bloomr is a market leader in the industry when it comes to providing artificial plants and flowers at the best market prices. The online store has gained a massive customer base across the UAE for its unmatched commitment to quality and professionalism. The company has a team of experienced professionals who work closely with the customers to help them select the best artificial floral products as per their needs and set budget. In addition to faux floral arrangements, the company also offers faux orchid arrangements, faux succulents and plants, faux stems, and much more.



Talking about their artificial orchid arrangements, a representative from the company stated, "Shop the finest in artificial orchid arrangements from Bloomr. Always crafted using the highest quality silk orchids and always by real florists. With styles and colors fit for every interior, decorate faux with Bloomr. Our Florists have sourced from all over the world to find and curate the best selection of materials to create our products. For us, quality is everything."



About Bloomr

Florist by trade, Swedish by birth, and interior enthusiast in soul, ZoZo, with his wife, Leah, launched their brainchild, Bloomr, as a passion project in 2015. In 2004, Zozo embarked on his career as a Florist and very quickly found himself drawn to artificial floral due to their longevity. In 2015, Leah, with a background in e-commerce, a knack for branding, and a serious eye for design, joined Zozo on his mission and brought in her expertise to create what is now Bloomr. Their motivation to create and establish a brand in the market that offers consumers easy access to top-quality, high-design, fine faux floral and plants stemmed from one simple notion: To bring long-lasting life to interiors. Bloomr designs are inspired by ZoZo's Scandinavian heritage. Our products are characterized by simplicity, minimalism, and functionality.



