Bloomr Offers a Wide Range of Floral Arrangement for All Kinds of Interiors

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- Bloomr, the leading destination for high-design artificial flowers, offers faux floral arrangements in a variety of designs, styles, and sizes. All of their silk floral arrangements act as the perfect centerpieces next to a stack of books on a coffee table, or on its own on the dining table. Their floral arrangements can be used as decoration pieces at many events, such as weddings, birthdays, corporate parties, etc. All of their silk floral arrangements are offered with the attractively designed vases.



The company offers a plethora of faux floral arrangements including peony arrangement in glass vase, magnolia in glass vase, mixed flower arrangement in glass vase, rose arrangement in glass vase, protea arrangement in glass vase, dahlia arrangement in glass vase, cyclamen arrangement and various others. If you're looking to buy faux floral arrangements, you can take a look at the massive collection at Bloomr.



Bloomr is one of the most popular online stores in the UAE when it comes to providing one-of-a-kind artificial floral products. The company's expert florists are well known for crafting some of the most luxurious artificial flower arrangements. In addition to faux floral arrangements, the company also offers faux plants, faux stems, faux trees, and various others.



Talking about their faux floral arrangements, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Shop Bloomr for the finest in Luxury Artificial Floral Arrangements. From colorful hydrangeas to chic peonies, and romantic roses, you'll find the perfect silk floral piece for any space. Set in beautiful vases, its adoring petals are handcrafted to perfectly mimic a living, breathing flowers. Ideal on a side table, these silk florals are sure to brighten any room."



About Bloomr

Florist by trade, Swedish by birth, and interior enthusiast in soul, ZoZo, with his wife, Leah, launched their brainchild, Bloomr, as a passion project in 2015. In 2004, Zozo embarked on his career as a Florist and very quickly found himself drawn to artificial floral due to their longevity. In 2015, Leah, with a background in e-commerce, a knack for branding, and a serious eye for design, joined Zozo on his mission and brought in her expertise to create what is now Bloomr. Their motivation to create and establish a brand in the market that offers consumers easy access to top-quality, high-design, fine faux floral and plants stemmed from one simple notion: To bring long-lasting life to interiors. Bloomr designs are inspired by ZoZo's Scandinavian heritage. Our products are characterized by simplicity, minimalism, and functionality.



For more information, please visit: https://bloomr.ae/



Contact Details

DUBAI

Al Maktoum Street

Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 7 243 8394

Mobile: +971 58 286 4825