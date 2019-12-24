Bloomr Offers an Exquisite Collection of Faux Trees to Decorate Homes and Office Spaces

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- One of the largest online store for artificial flowers, Bloomr offers an exquisite collection of faux trees that can add style and elegance to any home and office space. The trees are the ideal for decorating interior spaces in a cost-effective way. These artificial trees bring life to a room without all the hassle of maintenance and keeping them alive. The company provides the trees in a variety of sizes, types, and prices, which you can purchase as per their interest and taste. These extraordinary trees are handcrafted by their team of knowledgeable and experienced award-winning florists.



The trees look extremely life-like and perfectly mirror the looks of the real trees they're inspired from. The company provides a plethora of faux trees including areca palm tree, fiddle tree, kentia palm, fiddle leaf tree, diffenbachia, calathea, lemon tree, strelitzia palm, pandanus, monstera plant, bougainvillea tree, agave, travellers palm tree, shikiba tree and many more. If you're looking to buy faux trees, you can check out the collection at Bloomr.



Bloomr is one of the most sought-after artificial plants suppliers in Dubai and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company's expert florists are well known for handcrafting some of the most luxury artificial flower arrangements. The organization has carved a distinct niche in the industry for its high-quality products and competitive prices. In addition to faux floral arrangements, the company also offers faux plants, faux stems, faux trees, and various other products.



Talking about their faux trees, one of the representatives from the company stated, "For a larger interior accent, shop Bloomr's luxury artificial trees. Our trees are made with high-quality materials to not only make them incredibly lifelike, but long-lasting as well! Our trees come assembled and ready to decorate your room! However, to protect the branches and leaves in shipping we do condense the branches in protective packaging."



About Bloomr

Florist by trade, Swedish by birth, and interior enthusiast in soul, ZoZo, with his wife, Leah, launched their brainchild, Bloomr, as a passion project in 2015. In 2004, Zozo embarked on his career as a Florist and very quickly found himself drawn to artificial floral due to their longevity. In 2015, Leah, with a background in e-commerce, a knack for branding, and a serious eye for design, joined Zozo on his mission and brought in her expertise to create what is now Bloomr. Their motivation to create and establish a brand in the market that offers consumers easy access to top-quality, high-design, fine faux floral and plants stemmed from one simple notion: To bring long-lasting life to interiors. Bloomr designs are inspired by ZoZo's Scandinavian heritage. Our products are characterized by simplicity, minimalism, and functionality.



For more information, please visit: https://bloomr.ae/



Contact Details

DUBAI

Al Maktoum Street

Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 7 243 8394

Mobile: +971 58 286 4825