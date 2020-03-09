Bloomr Offers Faux Succulents and Plants with the Realistic Look and Texture

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- A reputable artificial plant supplier in Dubai, Bloomr offers a massive collection of faux succulents and plants with a realistic look and texture. The artificial succulents and plants that the online store offers are a must-have interior accent for all seasons. The offered artificial succulents and plants require no maintenance unlike natural flowers and plants, which require a high level of maintenance and care. The company provides these artificial plants in a multitude of sizes, colors, types, and prices, to cater to the interest and taste of individuals.



All of their artificial plants are hand-made by their team of highly experienced florists using only the highest quality materials. The company offers a plethora of faux succulents and plants including royal succulent arrangement, potted cactus, succulent arrangement in cement bowl, Peruvian succulent arrangement, potted sansevieria, hot springs succulent arrangement, Salvador succulent arrangement and many more. If you're looking to buy artificial succulents and plants, you can take a look at the collection at Bloomr.

Bloomr is one of the most respected artificial plants' suppliers in Dubai and has been in the industry for decades. They have gained a huge customer base across the UAE for its high-quality products and competitive prices. In addition to faux succulents & plants, the company also offers faux orchid arrangements, faux stems, faux trees and more.



Talking about their faux succulents and plants, a representative from the company stated, "From spiky cacti, to tall aloes, and stubby-yet-smooth dudleyas, our silk succulents and plants imitate the exact shape and texture of their living counterparts. Made with the highest quality materials, and carefully crafted by real florists, Bloomr guarantees the finest in luxury artificial arrangements. A must-have interior accent for all seasons, our succulent and plants are a beautiful on trend piece."



About Bloomr

Florist by trade, Swedish by birth, and interior enthusiast in soul, ZoZo, with his wife, Leah, launched their brainchild, Bloomr, as a passion project in 2015. In 2004, Zozo embarked on his career as a Florist and very quickly found himself drawn to artificial floral due to their longevity. In 2015, Leah, with a background in e-commerce, a knack for branding, and a serious eye for design, joined Zozo on his mission and brought in her expertise to create what is now Bloomr. Their motivation to create and establish a brand in the market that offers consumers easy access to top-quality, high-design, fine faux floral and plants stemmed from one simple notion: To bring long-lasting life to interiors. Bloomr designs are inspired by ZoZo's Scandinavian heritage. Our products are characterized by simplicity, minimalism, and functionality.



