A well-respected supplier of artificial plants, Bloomr offers the largest selection of faux succulents and plants that are designed to decorate any interior spaces. These plants bring life to a room and can help increase the aesthetic appeal of your room. All their artificial potted succulents and plants are offered with a 7-day return policy to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction. These faux plants are manufactured using top grade materials and handcrafted by the real florists incorporating the latest technological tools.



The company offers a plethora of artificial succulents and plants including potted fern, potted peperomia, potted ligularia, potted silver fall plant, potted pancake, potted vanilla leaf, potted eucalyptus, potted fittonia, and various others. The succulents and plants they offer are handcrafted by real florists using top-grade materials. If you're looking to buy succulents and plants, you can take a look at the collection at Bloomr.



Bloomr is one of the most well-respected artificial plants supplier in Dubai and has been actively operating in the industry for years. They have gained a massive customer base all across the UAE for their high-quality services and competitive prices. In addition to faux succulents & plants, the company also offers faux orchid arrangements, faux stems, faux trees and more.



Talking about their faux succulents and plants, a representative from the company stated, "From spiky cacti, to tall aloes, and stubby-yet-smooth dudleyas, our silk succulents and plants imitate the exact shape and texture of their living counterparts. Made with the highest quality materials, and carefully crafted by real florists, Bloomr guarantees the finest in luxury artificial arrangements."



About Bloomr

Florist by trade, Swedish by birth, and interior enthusiast in soul, ZoZo, with his wife, Leah, launched their brainchild, Bloomr, as a passion project in 2015. In 2004, Zozo embarked on his career as a Florist and very quickly found himself drawn to artificial floral due to their longevity. In 2015, Leah, with a background in e-commerce, a knack for branding, and a serious eye for design, joined Zozo on his mission and brought in her expertise to create what is now Bloomr. Their motivation to create and establish a brand in the market that offers consumers easy access to top-quality, high-design, fine faux floral and plants stemmed from one simple notion: To bring long-lasting life to interiors. Bloomr designs are inspired by ZoZo's Scandinavian heritage. Our products are characterized by simplicity, minimalism, and functionality.



