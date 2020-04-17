Bloomr Offers the Largest Selection of Faux Trees Adding an Accent to Any Interior

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- One of the largest online store for artificial flowers,Bloomr offers long lasting faux trees that can add an accent to any interior space. The range of artificial trees they offeris endless as you can truly create a serene environment of your choosing. Their artificial trees are highly acknowledged among buyers for their exceptional craftsmanship, and durability. The company provides these artificial trees in a multitude of sizes, colors, types, and prices, to cater to the interest and taste of individuals.



These trees bring life and joy to any room without all the hassle of maintenance involved keeping them alive.The company offers a plethora of artificial trees including areca palm, fiddle tree, kentia palm, diffenbachia, calathea, lemon tree, strelitzia palm, monstera plant, agave, pandanus, and various others. The trees look extremely life-like and perfectly mirror the looks of the real trees they're inspired from. If you're looking to buy faux trees, you can check out the collection at Bloomr.



Bloomr is one of the most sought-after artificial plants suppliers in UAE. The company has carved a distinct niche in the industry for its high-quality products and competitive prices. The organization expert florists are well known for handcrafting some of the most luxury artificial flower arrangements. In addition to faux trees, the organization also provides faux floral arrangement, artificial stems and sprays, fake trees, and more.



Talking about their faux trees, one of the representatives from the company stated, "For a larger interior accent, shop Bloomr's luxury artificial trees. Our trees are made with high-quality materials to not only make them incredibly lifelike, but long-lasting as well! The elegant fronds of the trees allow the fake plants to fit in any setting, making it ideal for any sized room. So be bold and try placing this beauty in your favorite room – it'll be that thing you didn't know was missing."



About Bloomr

Florist by trade, Swedish by birth, and interior enthusiast in soul, ZoZo, with his wife, Leah, launched their brainchild, Bloomr, as a passion project in 2015. In 2004, Zozo embarked on his career as a Florist and very quickly found himself drawn to artificial floral due to their longevity. In 2015, Leah, with a background in e-commerce, a knack for branding, and a serious eye for design, joined Zozo on his mission and brought in her expertise to create what is now Bloomr. Their motivation to create and establish a brand in the market that offers consumers easy access to top-quality, high-design, fine faux floral and plants stemmed from one simple notion: To bring long-lasting life to interiors. Bloomr designs are inspired by ZoZo's Scandinavian heritage. Our products are characterized by simplicity, minimalism, and functionality.



For more information, please visit: https://bloomr.ae/



