Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- A well-respected artificial plant supplier in Dubai, Bloomr Offers up to 60% Off on Its Faux Plants and Flowers during the Holy Month of Ramadan. No minimum purchase is required and all purchases are final with no exchanges. This sale can help you to save a lot of money on your purchase. The online store is offering all sorts of artificial items on sale including orchid arrangements, floral arrangements, faux succulents & plants, faux stems, and faux trees.



The items they provide enhance the look of any space they're placed in, be it residential or commercial. The company has listed a wide range of artificial plants and flowers for sale including rhadidophora tree, banana tree, oak tree, peony & hydrangea arrangement, diffenbachia plant, pearl orchid arrangement, strelitzia palm, and many more. If you're looking to buy artificial flowers and plants, you can check out the collection at Bloomr.



Bloomr is one of the largest online stores providing artificial flowers and plants at highly competitive prices. Their products are always made using the highest quality materials and hand-crafted and designed by real florists. The company provides careful packaging and customized boxes to safeguard their products in shipping.



Talking about their sale, one of the representatives from the company stated, "At this auspicious occasion of Ramadan, Bloomr is conducting a sale on a variety of our artificial plants and flowers. The items at the sale range from faux orchids to artificial succulents and plants. Take advantage of our sale and brighten up your room with these artificial flowers. All sales are final, and exchanges aren't allowed."



Florist by trade, Swedish by birth, and interior enthusiast in soul, ZoZo, with his wife, Leah, launched their brainchild, Bloomr, as a passion project in 2015. In 2004, Zozo embarked on his career as a Florist and very quickly found himself drawn to artificial floral due to their longevity. In 2015, Leah, with a background in e-commerce, a knack for branding, and a serious eye for design, joined Zozo on his mission and brought in her expertise to create what is now Bloomr. Their motivation to create and establish a brand in the market that offers consumers easy access to top-quality, high-design, fine faux florals and plants stemmed from one simple notion: To bring long-lasting life to interiors. Bloomr designs are inspired by ZoZo's Scandinavian heritage. Our products are characterized by simplicity, minimalism, and functionality.



