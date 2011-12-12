BloomsandBaskets.com to Create the World's Largest Piece of Chocolate

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- As just about everyone on the planet knows, chocolate is one of the most divine foods ever created. Delicious all year long, it has also come to be associated with just about every holiday—including chocolate Santas for Christmas and chocolate-filled gold coins for Hanukkah.



The employees of BloomsandBaskets.com love chocolate too, and they use it constantly in their many popular gift baskets that they assemble all year long. Many of the company’s Christmas-themed gift baskets feature the tasty treat, from chocolate bars, chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate candies, and more. Heck, BloomsandBaskets.com adores chocolate so much they even offer an entire line of chocolate-themed gift baskets—talk about a way to get on someone’s “nice” list!



In honor of the smooth and sumptuous candy that is loved worldwide by young and old, the staff at BloomsandBaskets.com is hard at work determining how to make a piece of chocolate that would amaze even Willy Wonka himself.



The company, which features a wide range of gorgeous holiday-themed gift baskets, plans to earn the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest chocolate bar by creating an enormous edible enticement of chocolate weighing in at least 13,333 pounds.



The previous record, made earlier this year at World’s Finest Chocolate of Chicago, weighed an impressive 12,229 pounds, and included both almonds and chocolate.



In the spirit of keeping the world record focused on just chocolate, the staff of BloomsandBaskets.com plans to leave nuts out of their colossal chocolate creation, focusing only on what most people love the most about chocolate bars—the chocolate!



To create this masterpiece will be no easy feat, but the staff of BloomsandBaskets.com is not worried—while the final list of ingredients and money needed to do is not quite in yet, they estimate that it will take at least 6,000 pounds of sugar, thousands of pounds of cocoa and cocoa butter, and several gallons of vanilla.



Once completed, the company plans to celebrate its impressive accomplishment by holding a chocolate-themed party and inviting both the members of the local media and the community to come and see the World Record chocolate bar before it is broken up and shared with the many appreciate chocolate lovers in attendance.



While they make the final calculations necessary for the giant chocolate bar, the staff at BloomsandBaskets.com will remain hard at work assembling a variety of gift baskets perfect for the holidays.



About BloomsandBaskets.com

