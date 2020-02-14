Bloomwholesale.com Offers Women's and Plus Size Fashion at Competitive Prices

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Located in the center of the LA fashion district, Bloom Wholesale is one of the most popular and largest boutique wholesale clothing distributors. It has earned a name for selling wholesale women's and plus size fashion at competitive prices. Besides strategic location, the unique distribution capacity and long-standing relationship with the LA fashion labels contribute to the tremendous success of this coveted clothing distributor. Bloom Wholesale flaunts the trendiest and fashion-forward styles in its inventory, which it passes to boutique owners at wholesale prices. Not surprisingly, many small and big boutique owners count on it to source the latest clothing collections while enjoying big savings.



Bloom Wholesale's spokesperson in an interview commented, "We at Bloom Wholesale are committed to providing incredible shopping experiences to our esteemed clientele. The impressive clothing collection, comprising the latest trend and styles, and the wholesale prices offered are a testimony to the same. In addition to this, we have always desired to provide convenience to our customers. To do the same and in response to the increasing demand for online presence, we formed our online store, Bloomwholesale.com, two years ago. It allows boutique owners to browse through the collection and then buy desired items anytime and anywhere."



Bloom Wholesale makes it a point to add new items on its online platform every week. Therefore, those counting on it can be assured of getting the most recent and stylish boutique clothing. For making the purchase even more satisfying, Bloom Wholesale has kept no minimum order value and also offers free shipping for orders valuing above $400. To ensure that customers end up buying appropriate products, the company's seasoned and skilled customer care executives remain on their toes for addressing all queries and concerns anytime. Bloom Wholesale also allows its customers to return products within three days for a full order refund.



The spokesperson further stated, "Our wholesale fashion clothing range on offer includes pants, joggers, skirts, dresses, sweaters, apparels, activewear, blouses, and jackets. The USA wholesale clothing page on our website has different women's styles and made in USA clothing labels. We make constant efforts to enhance and diversify our product range so that we could fulfill myriad customer requirements successfully. We have recently launched a spring collection featuring the latest trends, including, but not restricted to, floral, maxi dresses, animal prints, blocks, and color."



Bloomwholesale.com is indeed a reliable resource for boutiques seeking the latest wholesale plus size women's clothing. They can easily browse the entire collection and then zero in on the ones they wish to put on display and sell at their boutique. Being one of the leading wholesale clothing vendors for boutiques, this leading distributor offers several discounts to its customers, besides competitive prices. Take, for instance, the 10% off/discount it is offering to the new customers.



About Bloomwholesale.com

Bloomwholesale.com is one of the leading wholesale clothing distributors that can be ideal for boutiques wondering where to buy wholesale clothing. It is expanding its vendor partnerships and also working to develop a drop shipping program for the utmost convenience of its customers.