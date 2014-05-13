Bloskas Realty Group, A Team of Professional Real Estate Experts

Frisco, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- The Bloaskas Realty Group, a Texas-based real estate agency that connects buyers and sellers using a modern, online hub, is composed of a team of professional, talented, all-female real estate experts who boast of years of solid experience in real estate and property handling.



“With years of experience helping local buyers and sellers just like yourself, we know how to locate the finest properties and negotiate the best deals. It's our job to know about the latest market conditions, government regulations, and upcoming developments — so that you don't have to,” Lisa Bloskas, owner and founder of the company, explains.



Lisa Bloskas has been in the real estate industry for over 20 years now, encompassing ownership, management, sales, marketing, and even contract negotiations. Her years of experience in the industry have developed her successful negotiating skills that allow buyers and sellers to get the best price possible for their transactions. Her exceptional level of education, knowledge, and experience keeps her on the latest trends and technology about real estate and property management. An MBA degree holder in Accounting and Taxation, Lisa shows 100% commitment in providing quality service, integrity, and professionalism.



Vickie Blanding is also a part of the Bloskas Realty Group who is dedicated, honest, and hard working. Her success is measured by her customers’ satisfaction. A member of CCAR, TAR and NAR and also an alumnus of the Arizona State University, Vickie excels in providing genuine and personalized service as a full-time real estate professional eager to help customers find the house of their dreams.



Brenda Townsley is another full-time real estate professional who belongs to the Bloskas Realty Group. She is committed to making buying and selling experience as fast and as hassle-free as possible. She brings a strong work ethic, honesty, and integrity to the table for each of her clients. As a native to Dallas, Brenda is more than familiar with her market and knows the ins and outs of Dallas real estate. She takes pride in being a Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE), a graduate of the REALTOR Institute (GRI), and a Five Star Real Estate Agent as labeled by the Texas Monthly.



Finally, there’s Bepasha Munski, a contract-to-close specialist who works consistently to ensure that home buying and selling goes according to customers’ requirements and expectations. Currently a student at Collin College, Bepasha is majoring in Journalism and Political Science and strives to become a successful career woman in the future.



Bloskas Realty Group makes the process of house buying and selling much easier and more efficient. For more information, visit http://www.bloskasrealtygroup.com.