Bloskas Realty Group Acquires More Customers with Online Presence

Frisco, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Bloskas Realty Group, a real estate company based in Dallas that connects home buyers with sellers, uses its website to acquire more customers, generate more leads, and increase its sales. The company’s website can be accessed at http://www.bloskasrealtygroup.com.



The website has two primary sections, one for buyers and another for sellers. The Buyers page allows potential homebuyers to search for available homes, view featured listings, join home finder, calculate mortgage, and learn about buyer's guarantee. It also features an interactive map where buyers can search home listings more easily and conveniently.



On the other hand, the Sellers page features a home seller's guide where one can ask for a free home evaluation, sell their home with a professional, see what's on the market, and connect to a real estate agent. To request for a free home evaluation, an online form is available that sellers should fill out and submit online.



Another section on the website, called Communities, shows where available houses for sale are located. They are classified into five local communities, including Frisco, Plano, Allen, Prosper, and McKinney. Under Frisco, one will find homes in Starwood, Chapel Creek, Stonebriar, Newman Village, and Shaddock. Under Plano, one will find homes in Willowbend, Lakeside on Preston, and Lakes of Preston. In Prosper, there are homes in Whispering, Farms, and Gentle Creek. McKinney, on the other hand, features homes in Stonebridge. And finally, Allen features homes in Sun Creek and Twin Creeks.



Designed with ease of navigation and use, Bloskas Realty Group’s website helps both homebuyers and sellers find what they are looking for at the comfort of their own home.



Lisa Bloskas, head real estate agent in the company, explains, “We offer high end home buyers a platform for searching real estate listings for homes throughout Dallas and its surrounding cities – specifically, luxury and estate homes in the upscale and/or gated communities of the area.



“We invite you to search for homes in the cities you are interested in; refine your search by city, or by the name of the community in which you would like to see home listings. Should you wish to schedule a private viewing of a home or meet with an agent, please utilize our contact form and we will reply as soon as possible.”



For more information about Bloskas Realty Group and its offerings, visit its official website at http://www.bloskasrealtygroup.com.