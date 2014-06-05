Bloskas Realty Group Offers Elegant Homes from 5 Luxury Communities in Dallas

Frisco, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Bloskas Realty Group, a Texas-based real estate agency that provides high-end home buyers a platform for searching real estate listings for properties for sale throughout Dallas and its surrounding cities, offers elegant homes from five luxury communities in Dallas, namely Frisco, Plano, Allen, Prosper, and McKinney.



Bloskas Realty Group aims to help home buyers look for and own their dream houses at the most convenient way possible. The company serves as buyers’ representative in terms of getting a good deal for luxury homes in Dallas. Lisa Bloskas, a real estate expert for 20 years now and founder of Bloskas Realty Group, shares, “We can make the process of house hunting much easier and more efficient than if you did it all yourself.”



“We can help you get financing, guide you to local neighborhoods, help you determine your budget, and prioritize a list of essential features that you need in your next home. We'll save you valuable time by finding the properties that best suit your requirements, and will show you only the most promising ones,” she adds.



Bloskas Realty Group provides a wide and impressive selection of luxury houses for sale. In addition, it also features a full MLS selection of single family homes in a variety of price ranges. This means that whatever its customers are looking for, the real estate agents of Bloskas Realty Group can easily and readily offer something that suits their preferences and budget.



The company invites interested home buyers to log in to their website to view the complete listings of the real estate agency in five different communities. The official site of the agency can be accessed at http://www.bloskasrealtygroup.com. It features pictures, detailed descriptions, and other information about the luxury properties for sale that will help potential buyers from making a smart decision.



“With years of experience helping local buyers and sellers, we know how to locate the finest properties and negotiate the best deals. It's our job to know about the latest market conditions, government regulations, and upcoming developments — so that you don't have to. Once you've found a place that catches your eye, we'll look at comparable properties in the area to help determine a purchase offer. Then we'll negotiate on your behalf with the seller to make sure you get the most favorable terms,” Bloskas concludes.