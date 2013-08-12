Blount International Inc (NYSE:BLT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Blount International Inc (NYSE:BLT) shares over potential securities laws violations by Blount International Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Blount International Inc (NYSE:BLT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Blount International Inc (NYSE:BLT) concerning whether a series of statements by Blount International Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Blount International Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $831.63 million in 2011 to $927.67 milllion in 2012, while its Net Income declined from $49.68 million in 2011 to $39.59 million in 2012.



Shares of Blount International Inc (NYSE:BLT) treaded in 2011 as high as $18.34 per share and in 2012 as high as $17.37 per share.



NYSE:BLT shares traded in early 2013 as high as $17.34 per share.



On August 7, 2013, Blount International Inc reported its second quarter 2013 results. Among other things, Blount International also said it will be amending its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2012 as well as its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2013 to reflect a conclusion by the Company's management that internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of December 31, 2012, and that DCP was not effective as of March 31, 2013.



Shares of Blount International Inc (NYSE:BLT) declined from over $17 in early 2013 to as low as $10.70 per share on August 7, 2013.



On August NYSE:BLT shares closed at



Those who purchased shares of Blount International Inc (NYSE:BLT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com