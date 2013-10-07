Blount International Inc (NYSE:BLT) Stockholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Blount International Inc (NYSE:BLT) was announced concerning whether certain Blount International officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Blount International Inc (NYSE:BLT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Blount International officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



On August 7, 2013, Blount International Inc reported its second quarter 2013 results. Among other things, Blount International also said it will be amending its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2012 as well as its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2013 to reflect a conclusion by the Company's management that internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of December 31, 2012, and that DCP was not effective as of March 31, 2013.



Shares of Blount International Inc (NYSE:BLT) declined from over $17 in early 2013 to as low as $10.70 per share on August 7, 2013.



On Octbor 4, 2013, NYSE:BLT shares closed at 11.88 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Blount International Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com