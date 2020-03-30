Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Catalent, Curida, Unipharma, Weiler Engineering

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is a manufacturing technique used to produce small, (0.1mL) and large volume, (500mL +) liquid-filled containers. Originally developed in Europe in the 1930s, it was introduced in the United States in the 1960s, but over the last 20 years it has become more prevalent within the pharmaceutical industry and is now widely considered to be the superior form of aseptic processing by various medicine regulatory agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.



In the global blow fill seal technology market, the North America market has a leading position and is etimated to see a steady CAGR of 6.97% during the period of 2017-2025.



The global Blow Fill Seal Technology market was 2520 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 4500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Catalent

- Curida

- Unipharma

- Weiler Engineering

- GlaxoSmithKline plc.

- Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG

- Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation



Segment by Type:

- Bottles

- Ampoules

- Vials

- Prefilled Syringes & Injectable

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Food & Beverage

- Pharmaceutical

- Cosmetic & Personal Care

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Forecast

4.5.1. BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global BLOW FILL SEAL TECHNOLOGY Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



