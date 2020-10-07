Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Research Report 2020 to 2026 presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Blow Fill Seal Technology It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective considering the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global market size of Station Blow Fill Seal Technology based on end-use applications in the various regions, in terms of USD million. The report covers the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Blow Fill Seal Technology investments from 2020 till 2026.



Top Companies in the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market

Unither Pharmaceuticals, Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), Curida, Unipharma, Weiler Engineering, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Brevetti Angela S.R.L., Recipharm AB, among others.



The global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market is expected to reach approximately US$ 4.7 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021-2026.



Market Overview:

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is a manufacturing technique used to produce small, (0.1mL) and large volume, (500mL +) liquid-filled containers. Originally developed in Europe in the 1930s, it was introduced in the United States in the 1960s, but over the last 20 years, it has become more prevalent within the pharmaceutical industry and is now widely considered to be the superior form of aseptic processing by various medicine regulatory agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

Market Insights:

In the global blow fill seal technology market, the North American market has a leading position and is estimated to see a steady CAGR of 6.97% during the period of 2017-2025.

Western Europe and North America are expected to be prominent markets for the Blow Fill Seal Technology as those regions residence key drug manufacturers. But, those producers are the use of advanced aseptic generation that's further anticipated to grow the call for Blow Fill Seal Technology within the pharmaceutical area. North America is projected to expand the highest CAGR in the global blow fill seal technology market during the forecast period. Latin America, APEJ, and MEA have exceedingly lower penetration of blow fill seal generation. But, the adoption is predicted to grow significantly with the developing demand for advanced pharmaceutical packaging answers within the place.



Competitive Landscape

November 2017- Curida signed a contingency settlement with the Norwegian defense force, with the aim to get flexible access to items and offerings even as optimizing the value of the uncooked materials.

May 2017- Noxilizer and Weiler engineering signed an exceptional supply settlement for the blow-fill-seal market. With this agreement, Noxilizer will offer the NOXFLEXnfast Biodecontamination devices for brand new Weiler engineering, inc. Asep-tech blow-fil-seal structures. This may beef up the organization's product portfolio



The Blow Fill Seal Technology market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.



This report segments the global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market based on Types are

Bottles

Ampoules

Vials

Prefilled Syringes & Injectable

Others



Based on Application, the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market is Segmented into

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others



Regions Are covered By Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Report 2020 To 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).



