New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The global blow-fill-seal technology market is forecast to reach USD 452.6 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is a procedure that is used to manufacture liquid-filled polymer containers in small volume as well as large volume. The technology was developed in Europe and has relatively high application in the pharmaceutical market.



Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is used in filling of eye drops, inhalation, infusions, and other parental preparations. The major factors driving the market of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology are the growth in the pharmaceutical sectors and packaging market. Moreover, innovation in pharmaceutical packaging, convenient packaging, and rising demand for a qualitative technique for filling parental preparation, among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Rising employment rate and increase in investment in emerging nations are forecasted to influence the market demand. Export incentives offered by several nations and robust trade agreements are some of the other factors that favor the demand for Blow Fill Seal Technology.



Polypropylene (PP) held a market share of 63.1% in the year 2018. PP has good barrier properties, good surface finish, and high strength and is cost-effective. Polypropylene's great optical clarity and low moisture-vapor transmission makes it suitable for use in Blow-Fill-Seal.



Growth in the pharmaceutical industry and the rising demand for accurate single-dose packages to optimize product quality are propelling market demand. The demand for accurately dosed bottles, ampoules, and vials in the single-dose packaging market are high. Pharmaceutical is forecasted to hold a market share of 76.2% in the year 2026.



Vials are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Owing to their lightweight and easy to carry property, vials are expected to grow quickly. Vials offer versatility in packaging formats, especially for single doses.



North America held a market share of 21.3% in the year 2018. Presence of well-established pharmaceutical companies and preference for hygienic and safe packaging are propelling the growth of the market.



Key participants include Recipharm, Unipharma, Rommelag, Unicep Packaging, Catalent, The Ritedose Corporation, Lyondellbasell, Weiler Engineering, Nupharma Group, Birgi Mefar Group, and among others.



In 2018, Weiler Engineering Inc. inaugurated the next generation ASEP-TECH BFS machine. It is a compact-sized machine that offers low output production of pharmaceutical products and small development batches with the application of aseptic technology



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology market are listed below:



Recipharm, Unipharma, Rommelag, Unicep Packaging, Catalent, The Ritedose Corporation, Lyondellbasell, Weiler Engineering, Nupharma Group, Birgi Mefar Group, and among others.



Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



Bottles



Vials



Ampoules



Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectables



Raw Material Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



Polypropylene (PP)



Polyethylene (PE)



End-Use Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



Pharmaceuticals



Others



Radical Features of the Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Blow-Fill-Seal Technology market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Blow-Fill-Seal Technology industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rise in demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical sector.



4.2.2.2. Shift in consumer preference against the use of food preservatives



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-To-Benefit Ratio A Concern to Small Manufacturers



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued…



