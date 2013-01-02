Blow Up My Phone Allows to Fake a Call or Message

Georgetown, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Introducing a range of one-of-a-kind telecommunication offers is Blow Up My Phone. It is an advance interface that makes delivery of fake text messages and phone calls a possibility. Individuals who are intent on avoiding awkward social situations are invited to check it out. Social networks are behind the idea of the fake a call and fake message sending service.



The myriad of things a person can accomplish with Blow Up My Phone is given light. Whether it’s for formal purposes or for plain fun, there is no denying that it’s one of the cool assistance providers out there. For a menial monthly fee, anyone has the liberty to schedule an incoming notice to his own device. He can fake a call, send a prank text or a fake message.



With how things are today, it has become a norm to attend to a devout number of connections. Blow Up My Phone provides practical applications to be taken advantage of by various people in their day-to-day life. As a subscriber, one is free to fake a call and send a prank text or a fake message to himself whenever he pleases. In most cases, the goal is simply centered on increasing the amount of messages or calls received. Being definitive of someone’s popularity, the frequency of notifications is significant.



In the event that a person’s intention is to defame another with the use of the service to send a prank text or call, he has to guarantee that he abides by the guidelines. Before any transaction proceeds, all terms and conditions must be agreed upon. Good conduct has to be followed to ensure that no harassment of any sort would happen. In line with FCC regulations to assure that users, despite the nature of the fake a call and fake message sending service, verifying a mobile number is required. For more information, visit the website blowupmyphone.com.



About Blow Up My Phone

Blow Up My Phone allows its users to schedule fake calls and fake text messages to their phones to get out of awkward situations, and appear more popular.