Blower Market Revenue Is Anticipated to Reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- According to the new market research report, the blower market size is estimated to be USD 3.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The key drivers for the blower market increasing investment in water & wastewater treatment, and advancements in blower technology.



Key Market Players:



The blower market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The major players in the blower market are Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll Rand (US), Kaeser Kompressoren (Germany), Aerzen (Germany), and Xylem (US).



The regenerative blower segment, by product type, is expected to be the second fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The average cost of regenerative blowers has reduced in recent years due to improvements in manufacturing techniques. Thus, regenerative blowers are gaining popularity in various applications that were traditionally used positive displacement and centrifugal blowers.



The 15 – 20 psi segment, by pressure is expected to be the second fastest growing segment during the forecast period. 15 – 20 psi blowers are generally used in industries such as power, cement, and steel for soot removal and pneumatic conveying. They are suitable in applications such as conveying medium air volumes at higher system resistance, ventilation of installations with higher system resistance, air supply for dying installations, air supply for air cushion tables, air supply for filters, and dust extraction.



The water & wastewater treatment segment, by the end-use industry, is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The key driver for this segment is increasing investment in water & wastewater treatment plants, and also advancement in blower technology.



The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the blower market



The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest in blower market during the forecast period. The region is experiencing rapid development and growth fueled by the growth of major economies such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF), the region's economy is forecast to swell by 6.5% in the fiscal year 2021 and 5.7% in the fiscal year 2022. The growth slowdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 significantly affected the region, which saw its economy decline by about 1.5% in 2020.



About MarketsandMarkets™



Contact:

