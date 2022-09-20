Blower Market worth $4.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- Blower Market is projected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2022 to USD 4.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Blowers are mechanical or electro-mechanical devices used to induce gas flow through ducting, electronics chassis, process stacks, etc. Blowers are typically used when the pressure requirement falls somewhere between that of a fan and that of a compressor. Blowers are used for a wide range of applications in a variety of industries, including cooling, pneumatic conveying, ventilating, aspirating, aerating, and exhausting, among others. Blowers are used to cooling electronic enclosures, induce drafts in boilers, increase airflow on engines, and are configured in a variety of designs such as centrifugal flow or positive displacement styles.



The Positive displacement blowers, by Product Type, are expected to be the most significant Blower Market during the forecast period.



The positive displacement blowers segment accounted for the largest share of the Blower Market in 2021. Positive displacement blowers operate in a simple manner and require low maintenance. Nowadays, these types of blowers are used along with variable frequency drives (VFDs) for speed control and to improve the blower's operational efficiency. The most common fields of applications for positive displacement blowers are air injection in the oxidation tanks of wastewater treatment plants, pneumatic conveying, and air injection in saturated soils to promote biodegradation of the contaminants. The advantage of positive displacement blowers is that the gas moving through the machine remains uncontaminated and completely oil-free. The main disadvantage of positive displacement blowers is their high temperature and noise levels during operations.



By the End-Use industry, Water and wastewater treatment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period



The water & wastewater treatment end-use industry accounted for the largest share of the Blower Market. Blowers are a crucial element of wastewater treatment facilities, where they are utilized to power a variety of applications. Some of the most common processes and applications of blowers include diffused aeration, filter backwashing, grit chamber aeration, anaerobic digestion, sequencing batch reactor (SBR), moving bed biofilm reactor (MBBR), membrane bioreactor (MBR), lagoon aeration, and activated sludge process. Blowers are mostly used in the secondary phase of treatment to create air bubbles for aeration and agitation processes.



The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Blower Market



The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest in Blower Market during the forecast period. The region is experiencing rapid development and growth fueled by the growth of major economies such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF), the region's economy is forecast to swell by 6.5% in the fiscal year 2021 and 5.7% in the fiscal year 2022. The growth slowdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 significantly affected the region, which saw its economy decline by about 1.5% in 2020.



Some of the major players in the global Blower Market are Ingersoll Rand (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Aerzen Machine (Germany), Xylem (US), and Kaeser Kompressoren (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.



