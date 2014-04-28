Blowing Agents Consumption Market Trends and Forecasts to 2019 by MarketsandMarkets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- The report, “Blowing Agents Market by Type (HCFCs, HFCs, HCs & Others), by Foam Type (PU, PS, Phenolic, Polyolefin, & Others) & Geography - Trends and Forecasts to 2019” defines and segments the global blowing agents market with analysis and forecasting of the global consumption volume and value.



Browse more than 101 market data tables with 39 figures spread through 226 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Blowing Agents Market - Trends and Forecasts to 2019"

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Blowing agents are highly utilized materials as a part of the manufacturing of different types of polymeric foams to achieve specific properties and enhancing nature of polymer parts. These blowing agents are used where the pressure develops during processing to produce low density foams with a more homogenous foam structure. Contingent upon the intended application of polymers, blowing agents are utilized to create the foam products.



The business sector interest for blowing agents is developing significantly because of maturing interest from foam businesses like polyurethanes and polystyrene. Currently, the demand of blowing agents is driven by budding demand for polymeric foams due to growth in their end-user industries like appliances and construction. Increasing penetration of various environment friendly products like HFOs, Methyl Formate, and Methylal encloses the major opportunities in the blowing agents market.



After the phase-out of HCFCs blowing agent, Hydrocarbons have emerged as one of the best alternative blowing agents because of their low price. They are moving very fast in the field of foam blowing applications, as a direct result of numerous improvements in handling equipments and technological transformations in polymer foam industry. HFCs are also growing at a fast pace especially in regions ruled by stringent regulation like in North America, where HFCs are preferred over HCs because of their non-flammable nature.



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Also, HFOs with zero OPD, very low GWP, non-flammable, non-toxic nature are the current revolution globally. The market demand for HFOs is expected to grow at a rate of about 25% through 2014 and with the growing demand of low density polyurethane foams in global market; it may turn out to be a crucial opportunity for blowing agents manufacturers in the future.



There are various markets; especially, in Asia-Pacific and ROW region, where the volumetric consumption of HFCs and others blowing agent products is quite low compared to HCFCs, due to comparatively low awareness and non-compliance of emission standards. Due to this, the investments are quite low for these products in various potential consuming countries of the aforementioned regions. But ultimately as the phase-out process of HCFCs takes pace, it is a clear anticipation that the countries in this regions will move towards environment friendly products, so as to seek reduced emissions. Also, increasing purchasing power in developing countries and need for high performance products may add to the high demand in the future.



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