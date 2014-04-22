New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Blowing Agents Market - Trends and Forecasts to 2019"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Blowing Agents Market by Type (HCFCs, HFCs, HCs, & Others), by Foam Type (PU, PS, Phenolic, Polyolefin, & Others) & Geography - Trends and Forecasts to 2019
The growth in global polymer foam industry us is driving the demand in blowing agents industry. Additionally, the major suppliers are responding towards the phase-out of CFC's and HCFC's by providing wide variety of alternative blowing agents and maintaining their supply globally. The major polymeric foam industry utilizing practically all types of blowing agents is polyurethane foams industry.
The blowing agents market has great growth potential. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8%, over the next five years and reach 452 kilotons by 2019. Asia-Pacific, with its thriving economies and rapidly expanding manufacturing bases, is expected to experience highest consumption during the next five years.
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The growing demand for polyurethane foams and high growth in Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the driving force for blowing agents demand in long run. However, the frequent change in Montreal Protocol and Kyoto Protocol with respect to choice in blowing agents is restraining the market growth. The use of traditional blowing agents such as HCFCs and HFCs is leading to ozone depletion and global warming, so its use is being restricted. So the demand for Zero ODP and Low GWP blowing agents is emerging in the global market.
This report studies and forecasts the blowing agents market till 2019. The market has been segmented on the basis of product types where major product types such as HCFCs (HCFC-141b, HCFC-142b, HCFC-22, & others), HFCs (HFC-245fa, HFC-134a, HFC-365mfc/227ea, HFC-152a, & others), HCs (n-Pentane, Cyclopentane, Isopentane, n-butane, Isobutane, & others), and Others (HFO's, Inert Gases, Methyl Formate, Methylal, & others) have been discussed in detail and a comprehensive view and forecast is provided for each category with the market volumes and revenues.
The market is also segmented on the basis of major foams type utilizing these blowing agents that includes Polyurethane (Rigid & Flexible) foam, Polystyrene (EPS & XPS) foam, Phenolic foam, Polyolefin (PP & PE) foam, and Others. The market is further segmented and forecasted for the major geographic regions such as: North America, West Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW including key growth countries of that region. Major countries with the volumes and revenues are covered for each of the region. Market estimations have been provided in terms of consumption volume (kilotons) and market revenue ($Millions). The global as well as regional markets have been segmented by blowing agents types such as HCFCs, HFCs, HCs and Others.
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