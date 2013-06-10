BLS Certification Course Benefits Are the Topic of New Page on ACLS-PALS-BLS.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- ACLS PALS BLS, a website that offers online certification in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support, has just added a new page that focuses specifically on the benefits of the site’s BLS certification course.



In addition, ACLS-PALS-BLS.com is continuously updating its BLS certification training materials in accordance with the American Heart Association’s published standards and guidelines. This allows students to earn their BLS certification completely online.



In recent years, more and more students are taking advantage of online courses. Many people are attracted to the flexibility of online classes. For example, rather than having to drive to a brick and mortar classroom at certain times of the day, online courses can usually be taken at any time of day or night, all from the comfort of home. For busy students who want to get their BLS, PALS or ACLS certification, the http://www.ACLS-PALS-BLS.com website is ready and able to help.



According to an article on ACLS-PALS-BLS.com, the site features a proprietary training, testing and delivery system that lets students earn their certification when it is most convenient for them and their schedule. The BLS certification course includes all of the necessary training materials in order to successfully complete the test. BLS certification can typically be earned in less than one hour, all entirely online.



“Here at United Medical Education you will be given access to the online test immediately upon registration,” the website noted, adding that students will not be penalized if they do not successfully complete the exam in their first several attempts.



“Unlimited exam retakes are available at no additional cost. Feel free to take the exam at any time before, during, or after studying.”



After students successfully complete their exams, they may get immediate access to their online provider card through both their user account and personal email address. In addition, two hard copies of the provider card will be mailed directly to their home.



Anybody who would like to learn more about how easy it is to earn their ACLS, BLS or PALS certification is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can read the in-depth articles that are featured in the new section about the BLS certification course.



About ACLS-PALS-BLS.com

ACLS-PALS-BLS.com provides online certification in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and Basic Life Support (BLS). All of the website’s courses can be completed 100 percent online.