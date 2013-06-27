BLS Online Certification Course at United Medical Education Now Includes Shipping of Provider Cards

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- United Medical Education, an official online provider of Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Basic Life Support (BLS) and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) certification, has just announced that it is providing free shipping on the provider cards for anybody who successfully completes the online BLS certification course. The course is available through the company’s ACLS PALS BLS website.



There are no hidden fees or costs associated with this offer; students will receive their provider card both online and via mail.



For workers in the healthcare profession who need to obtain their BLS online certification, acls-pals-bls.com offers a one-stop shop for anything related to the course. The BLS online certification course includes everything that students need in order to successfully and quickly complete their exam. As a bonus, free training materials are also provided.



As an article on United Medical Education’s website, http://www.acls-pals-bls.com noted, there are a plethora of reasons why people should work with the company to obtain their PALS, BLS and/or ACLS certification. For example, all of the courses are online, and all of the ACLS, BLS and PALS online course manuals may be printed at no cost. After students take their exam online, it will be instantly graded; those who do not pass may re-take their test an unlimited number of times.



In addition, there is never a hands-on skills check required in order to earn an ACLS, BLS or PALS certification online through United Medical Education. As a bonus, students who purchase more than one BLS, PALS or ACLS online course will receive a discount.



For those who need their provider cards immediately, United Medical Education allows people instant access to the cards, which are also accepted both nationally and internationally.



“We are the only certifying agency that provides you with instant and unlimited access to your card and certificate after test completion,” an article about the ACLS certification online course explained., adding that the company’s ACLS online cards use the same image template as the hardcopy cards students will receive by mail.



“The online cards have been designed for easy printing on both paper and card stock. You can reprint additional copies of your cards at any time as needed. Finally, you no longer have to worry about losing your provider cards.”



About United Medical Education

United Medical Education is the official online ACLS, PALS, and BLS certifying institution. Healthcare professionals and lay people alike can learn life saving interventions through their automated teaching, testing, and certificate delivery system.