Blu Homes Offers Environment-Friendly Homes in New York

Somerville, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Blu Homes proudly promotes environmentally friendly and sustainable kinds of housing, thus offering economical and convenient modular homes in New York. These houses showcase affordable yet sophisticated designs to choose from.



This company was founded in 2008 by environmental entrepreneur Bill Haney and Maura McCarthy, a consumerist with a background in modular housing. They make environmentally friendly prefabricated modular homes in NY that are skillfully folded for convenient shipping to be unfolded and bolted only at the building site. The company’s goal is to manufacture ecofriendly houses that are affordable and easier to set up.



These green homes are fashioned with focus on energy efficiency as well as on the judicious use of water and building materials. The company achieves this through their use of advance technology in their home designs. Also uniquely theirs is the innovative folding technology in steel and wood. They also provide beautifully designed structures that are easier to ship and faster to set up as compared to other modern eco-friendly structures. Houses from this company can be suited to the residential, commercial, and institutional needs of its buyers.



With the highest green standards in mind, structures built by this company provide healthier housing options that are more energy efficient, better ventilated, and more eco-friendly yet within your budget. Its low-cost and convenient building process proves to be a very wise investment.



Blu Homes ensures that their green homes achieve LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification and that you will save time on being “green.” They provide houses that are solar-panel-ready and with efficient lighting, heating and cooling. Their structures are built with engineered steel frame and ENERGY STAR appliances.



Click on this link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gF6s6hNAEk4 to watch how to get access to their innovative 3-D Design Configurator or visit their website at http://www.bluhomes.com/.



About Blu

Founded in 2008, Blu makes beautiful green homes suitable for a wide range of residential, commercial and institutional buyers. Blu’s breakthrough computer modeling, unique use of steel and wood and revolutionary folding technology makes beautifully designed homes more economical to ship and quicker to set up than other modern, green homes.



Media Contact:

Their office address is at 130 Turner Street, Suite 610 Waltham, MA 02453.

Email: john@johnsilks.com