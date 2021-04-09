Blu-Ray Media and Devices Market to See Huge Growth by 2025: Sony, Koninklijke Philips, Jinhoo

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Global Blu-ray Media and Devices Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Blu-ray Media and Devices Market Definition:

Blue Ray is optical disc storage medium with Sony Corporation being the first to invent Blue-Ray disk technology. Blu-Ray Media and Devices very a revolution over standard DVD players with enhanced picture and audio quality. Blue Ray Disks used the 405 nm blue laser which were of shorter wavelength then that used in Standard DVD's which gave it larger disk size than standard DVDs. Although Blue Ray was a big thing a decade ago, but now with the emergence of streaming platforms, rising internet penetration has resulted into phasing out of blue ray media players and devices. Higher Costs of Blue Ray Media Players and Disks from standard DVD players also led to less market penetration of Blue Ray Media and Devices. Geographically, North America has always existed as biggest market of blue ray media and devices. With Samsung discontinuing its blue ray media players segment, the market is expected to become niche in the coming years.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), RITEK Corporation (Taiwan), Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Jinhoo (China)



Global Blu-ray Media and Devices Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.



Types of Products, Applications and Global Blu-ray Media and Devices Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.



Market Drivers

- Exponential Growth of Gaming Market

- Upsurge of Digital Entertainment

- Rising Disposable Income of Individuals



Market Trend

- Growing Penetration of OTT & Online Streaming Platforms is likely to Impact on Market



Restraints

- Expensive from Regular Players

- Discs Supporting Blue Ray are also more expensive than Regular Disks



Opportunities

- Rising Demand for Gaming Consoles



Challenges

- High Hardware Requirements

- Increasing Availability of Substitutes



In 2019, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., announced that it is discontinuing or stopping manufacturing of its all Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray player segment. Samsung was the first company in 2009 to launch first commercial Blu-ray video disc player, and thus dominated the blue ray market for a decade. But with the emergence of Streaming Platforms, Samsung has decided to discontinue from the Blue Ray Media Market.



The Global Blu-ray Media and Devices segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (TVs, Digital Signage, Monitors, Set-Top Boxes, Others), Distribution Channel (Online (E-Commerce Stores), Offline (Speciality Stores, Hyper Markets)), Device Type (Gaming Consoles, Media Players, Computers), Offerings (4k, Regular)



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Blu-ray Media and Devices market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Blu-ray Media and Devices market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Blu-ray Media and Devices market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Key Market Features in Global Blu-ray Media and Devices Market

The report highlights Blu-ray Media and Devices market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Blu-ray Media and Devices, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Blu-ray Media and Devices Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Blu-ray Media and Devices Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued



