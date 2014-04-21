Blu42 Lounge Sports Bar Walnut Creek Is Now the Premium Place for Sports Aficionados to Hang Out

Walnut Creek, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- For sports fanatics residing in Walnut Creek, CA, among the best places in the area to catch up with friends, discuss and watch sports with them is Blu42 Lounge. This sports bar Walnut Creek offers its patrons a diverse menu filled with varied kinds of appetizers, salads & entrees and a full bar. The unique aspect about this place is that it combines two atmospheres and service into one centralized hangout place; that of a restaurant and of a sports bar.



Blu42 Lounge features a coffee Lounge that opens its doors to patrons every morning at 7am with a wide offering of Coffee, Tea, Smoothies & Breakfast. The eatery comes up with new ways to keep its patrons entertained and make sure that they leave having been thoroughly entertained and gained value for their money. Take for instance the $2 Wednesdays scheme wherein, as the name suggests, burgers are sold for a mere $2 only. Then there is ‘Boomers Friday’ wherein every Friday live performances and gigs happen at the bar. During the weekends, ‘Bottomless Mimosas and Brunch’ is held wherein patrons can try out varied flavors of mimosas from 10am to 1pm. Every Tuesday night, ‘Karaoke with Jessica’ is held and $1 tacos alongside $3 kamikazes are made available.



Open from 7am to 2am, Blu42 Lounge sports bar Walnut Creek is literally open at almost every hour of the day and hence it is the apt place for early risers as well as nocturnal eaters. The restaurant offers diners a menu filled with numerous delicious kinds of appetizers, salads & entrees. For sports fans, there is a well-stocked bar chock full of limitless types of artisan cocktails. Office goers can gorge on the scrumptious breakfast while working through the free wifi in the lounge Equipped with plenty of space for seating, Blu42 Lounge plays host to several Live Music acts and has an dynamic list of Sporting Events that happen all through the year. Moreover, Blu42 Lounge also offers a variety of facilities and amenities for corporate meetings, network groups and special events.



Media Contact: Matt DeLima

Email: marketing.mattdelima@gmail.com

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Website: http://www.blu42lounge.com/