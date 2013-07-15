Blue Bulb Project Grows with Partnership

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Paul Grogan, Founder of the Blue Bulb Project has recently started a partnership with Living Lake. Both the Blue Bulb Project and Living Lake are foundations to improve our environment.



The Blue Bulb Project is a way for activists and non-activists to unite and show our support of clean water and blue skies. Blue stands for blue skies and blue water.



Together these companies can improve our environment and keep our earth clean, but they cannot do it alone. They need the support of everyone who wants to have clean water and clean skies. Not only do they want to improve our environment, they want to bring back 100 year old soil.



About Paul Grogan

He is the founder of The Blue Bulb Project, an environmentalist, and the owner/ president at Citrus County Classifieds.



For more information, please visit: http://bluebulbproject.com



Paul Grogan is represented by Eclectic Media Productions National PR firm.



Website: http://mediaproductions.tv



