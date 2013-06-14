Blue Bulb Project Saves the Environment

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Paul Grogan, Founder of the Blue Bulb Project wants you to put your blue light on. The more blue lights that are turned on, the stronger the message.



The blue bulbs are our way of saying we would like to have clean water and blue skies to look at every day. They simply ask that each individual put a blue light on or show a blue ribbon.



If the cleanliness of the Gulf is important to you then join the project by liking the Blue Bulb Project page, https://www.facebook.com/BlueBulbProject and start helping our waters and skies.



Blue stands for blue skies and blue water, which everyone should want, so simply replace one of your lights with a blue light to support a clean and beautiful environment.



Paul Grogan

He is the founder of The Blue Bulb Project, an environmentalist, and the owner/ president at Citrus County Classifieds.



For more information, please visit: http://bluebulbproject.com



