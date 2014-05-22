Blue Collar Brand Underwear Revolutionizes the Way Men Feel

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- BODYJOCK® Co., a premiere online retailer of men’s activewear, underwear, swimwear, and sportswear is proud to present Blue Collar underwear, a sexy and stylish luxury underwear brand without the luxurious price.



Created to revolutionize the way men feel about their intimate apparel needs, Blue Collar brand underwear intends to change the way men think about their underwear and how they look in them. Their goal with every pair of underwear is to bring functionality, fit, feel, comfort, quality and affordability back to the underwear industry. They have succeeded in their efforts without sacrificing style!



Blue Collar’s low-rise trunks, briefs and sports trunks boast an athletic fit with contour pouching. Featuring stretch microfiber with body defining fit, most styles feature an elasticized logo waistband and 90% Nylon and 10% Spandex fabric content.



BODYJOCK Co. continues to provide the finest in men’s designer fashions at discount prices while providing access to new and upcoming designers. Blue Collar Underwear is a must have in any man’s wardrobe. These styles and more are available at BODYJOCK Co.



About BODYJOCK®

Established in 2008, BODYJOCK Co. is a premiere online retailer of men’s underwear, swimwear, activewear and sportswear. Inspired by Miami’s art deco design and the South Florida lifestyle, the BODYJOCK brand was conceived to meet the needs of today’s man.



Please visit us at www.bodyjockco.com, or follow us at facebook.com/bodyjock and twitter.com/bodyjockco