Blue Embrace Releasing a New Single Through Tarot Records

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- The mysterious and elusive hard rock band "Blue Embrace" announced the release of an all new single this week, entitled "Devil In Disguise." While Argentinian band leader Oz Chiri declined comment, sources claim that the new single will prove groundbreaking for Blue Embrace, featuring 70's rock and blues influence while staying true to the band's hard rock roots. Blue Embrace's past international success with their album "Fenix," called "metal with soul" by Vinny Appice, drummer of Black Sabbath, Dio and other historic acts, speaks well for this upcoming release, and we look forward to seeing how Blue Embrace will continue to push the limits of rock n' roll. For more Information about Blue Embrace visit:



http://www.bluembrace.com

https://www.facebook.com/bluembraceofficial

https://twitter.com/#!/BlueEmbrace

https://www.youtube.com/bluembrace