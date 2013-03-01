Blue Frog Training Presents Its Range of IT Training Solutions

Stafford, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Computers are regarded as one of the most essential components to carrying out business. They act as a store house, virtual office and a mode of communication for the businesses in order to facilitated free flow in the entire operations. Now it is very important that companies and individuals have the right kind of training to manage the work effectively. Companies invest largely in computer training for equipping their employees with the latest from the world of information technology. There are several training institutions which offer their IT training programs for professionals and companies for classes on computer and related system administration.



One of the companies which have done quite well with its compact IT training classes is Blue Frog. They specialize in helping the business and the IT professionals to enhance their capabilities of using IT in their day to day operations. The company is based in Stafford, Texas and is a division of K Alliance. They offer live distance learning classes, classroom based classes in several locations across the country. They also provide on-site computer training sessions on request by different companies. Some of the other activities and options which the company has on offer include the single classes, the IT certification boot camps, online training through videos and custom courses. Etc. The faculty to provide these trainings are experienced and have been in the industry for years now.



The company maintains a big catalog of Microsoft Office and IT training classes. It covers virtually everything which professionals would need learn and know for using the latest software from Microsoft. Moreover it is not limited to that, as the IT classes cover networking training, and courses which cover the latest technologies from:



- Adobe,

- Apple,

- Avaya,

- EMC,

- Microsoft,

- CompTIA,

- Citrix,

- IBM,

- Oracle,

- Cloudera,

- VMWare,



In addition to the ones mentioned above training for several other vendors are also provided at the company. The IT classes include business courses which covers range of topics varying from project management, six sigma, business soft skills, etc. The certification process is quite smooth and fast which makes it a great place to undergo training and get the dedicated degree. The curriculum is designed to equip people with practical knowledge and skills backed by onsite testing facilities. Therefore, Blue Frog Training offers a great opportunity to the professionals and business owners to get trained with the latest from the world of Information technology. With the training provided the efficiency would definitely increase for the organization and present a range of career possibilities for professionals.



URL: http://www.bluefrogtraining.com/



