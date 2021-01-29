Blue Hydrogen Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Blue hydrogen is produced from non-renewable fossil sources and have a low-carbon threshold as the carbon emissions are captured and stored. The increasing demand for clean energy sources and greater investments for green hydrogen as a sustainable energy source are the leading driving factors for the market. The global blue hydrogen market size is projected to reach a value of USD 2.48 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.8%, according to recent report published by Emergen Research.



Top Key players in the market Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Hydrogenics, Siemens, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., Equinor, CertifHy Canada Inc., Green Hydrogen Systems, and Uniper SE, among others.



Market Drivers



The market is forecast to exhibit high growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for clean energy, globally. The market is observing a high growth of demand due to the growing energy requirements in various industries.



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Autothermal Reforming (ATR)

Gas Partial Oxidation (GP)



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Power Generation

Chemical Industries

Petroleum Refinery

Others



Blue hydrogen is being used as an energy source in industrial, commercial as well as residential sectors, which has propelled the demand in the market. Furthermore, advancements in technology and the electrification of the automobile with the use of hydrogen is projected to boost the market demand during the forecast period.



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand and greater investments for clean energy sources in the region. Furthermore, the rapid rate of commercialization in countries like India and China, will also positively impact the market growth. Europe is expected to hold a high market share, owing to the existence of the key players and emphasis of clean energy sources in the region.



