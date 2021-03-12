Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The Global Blue Hydrogen Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.48 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include growing demands for the clean hydrogen energy with low carbon content, blue hydrogen as an enabler of the green hydrogen, increasing usage of hydrogen fuel as an active propulsion system in automotive industry, and increasing usage of the hydrogen as an active energy source.



The global market landscape of Blue Hydrogen is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.



The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.



Key participants include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Hydrogenics, Siemens, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., Equinor, CertifHy Canada Inc., Green Hydrogen Systems, and Uniper SE, among others.



The global Blue Hydrogen market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Blue Hydrogen sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Blue Hydrogen Market on the basis of Technology, End-Use Verticals, and Region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Autothermal Reforming (ATR)

Gas Partial Oxidation (GP)



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Power Generation

Chemical Industries

Petroleum Refinery

Others



This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Blue Hydrogen market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.



The report classifies the global Blue Hydrogen market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Research Report on the Blue Hydrogen Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:



Who are the dominant players of the Blue Hydrogen market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Blue Hydrogen market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Blue Hydrogen market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Blue Hydrogen market and its key segments?



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Blue Hydrogen Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Blue Hydrogen Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on low carbon hydrogen threshold



4.2.2.2. Blue hydrogen working as an enabler of the green hydrogen



4.2.2.3. Huge growth in hydrogen fuel based power generation systems



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Blue Hydrogen Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)



5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)



5.1.2. Autothermal Reforming (ATR)



5.1.3. Gas Partial Oxidation (GP)



Chapter 6. Blue Hydrogen Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)



6.1. End-Use Verticals Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Power Generation



6.1.2. Chemical Industries



6.1.3. Petroleum Refinery



6.1.4. Others



Chapter 7. Blue Hydrogen Market Regional Outlook



To Be Continued…!



