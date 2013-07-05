Blue Koala Security Guard Services - Superior Business Protection

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Protecting business assets is integral to the continued well-being of enterprises and their employees. Blue Koala Security Guard Services specializes in protecting businesses from theft, destruction or defacement.



Firm personnel are trained in a variety of surveillance, patrol and risk mitigation techniques. Guards are thoroughly screened and selected based on integrity, character and security experience. Effective security service saves businesses thousands of dollars in losses attributable to criminal activity. Guards are capable of providing oversight allowing employees to focus on operational activities.



Clients are provided with insight into how to prevent theft. Company personnel advise clients on how to prevent shoplifting, losses attributable to employees and other criminal behavior. Security services vary depending on the scope of clients’ operations and a needs assessment. Blue Koala Security Guard Services helps clients large and small protect cash flows vital for continued operations.



Free estimates for services are available. Clients are provided with insight into company procedures and are guided through developing security strategies. Guards fit well into enterprise risk management plans. In case of an emergency, guards are effective at managing crowds and showing patrons or employees to safety. Company personnel regularly meet or exceed client expectations.



The benefits of hiring Blue Koala Security Guard Services are numerous. It relays to the public an image of safety, security and credibility. Pricing is competitive, and there is significant return on investment. In particular, security guards are essential for supporting retail operations. Managing risk in metropolitan areas is challenging and requires the talents of professional security guards. There is no need to search for “security guard Sydney” anymore.



For additional information on Blue Koala Security Guard Services, please visit http://www.bluekoala.com.au or phone 02 8607 8395. Security guards provide vital services that deter theft, vandalism or destruction of business assets. Call today to learn more about this dynamic security services firm .



Contact Information:

Blue Koala Security Guard Services

Address: 12/81 Old South Head Road, Bondi Junction

City: Sydney

State: NSW

Post code: 2022

Phone: 02 8607 8395

Website: www.bluekoala.com.au