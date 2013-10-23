Blue Line Equipment Expands Their Range of Specialty Shipping Containers for Sale & Lease

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Shipping containers are an essential component in one of the largest industries in the world, and one most responsible for the success of globalisation. These containers house anything from fruit to cars to computers and can carry huge volumes safely across massive distances thanks to the container ships they are used by. Blue Line Containers provides new and used containers for sale and lease, and has created speciality modules and new crate designs to enhance the usability of this ubiquitous item.



The company has one of the largest and most diverse ranges of cargo containers for sale, with their online catalog featuring twenty foot, forty foot and specialty containers both new and used, which include dry containers, refrigerated containers, high containers and flat racks, with a wide range of accessories including clip on generators, heaters and road worthy chassis for transporting shipping containers by road.



The catalog can be browsed easily online and comes replete with high quality imagery, detailed product descriptions and clear pricing options. Individuals or businesses can call Blue Line Equipment or email for a free quote.



A spokesperson for Blue Line Equipment explained, “We started our rental service when it became apparent that many companies who need shipping containers actually only require them for the short term- this allowed us to buy up large numbers of high quality unused shipping containers at low prices and instead rent them out for short term and one-off return journeys. We began designing speciality containers when it became apparent that the uniform container had disadvantages for carrying certain goods of a non-uniform shape that nevertheless had to be securely fastened and fit within this uniform pattern- our new containers provide a solution to both problems.”



About Blueline Equipment Sales

Blueline Equipment Sales Corp. was formed in 2004 as a container selling company specializing in sales and leasing to the local and international markets. BLE has maintained this initial emphasis and has built upon this specialty by selling used containers, building new containers designed for the rigors of the local domestic market, leasing and purchasing container equipment, developing on-site storage for local construction and retail customers, and designing and building specialty modules for the industry. For more information, please visit: http://www.bluelinecontainers.com/