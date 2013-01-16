Blue River Diamonds Jewelry Releases Mobile App

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Online diamond wholesalers Blue River Diamonds Jewelry is helping the jewelry world take a step forward, technologically, with the introduction of their first application for iPhones and iPads: the Blueriver47 app, which can be found in the Apple iTunes store.



The application (whose Android version is currently in production) is designed to simplify the diamond-buying process and to allow users to select or design their engagement rings, wedding rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and other pieces, from anywhere in the world.



Users can search for loose diamonds by shape, size, EGL and GIA, and even design their own pieces while on the go. The app can link users to any of Blue River Diamonds Jewelry’s other social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter or Google+, and users can visit their e-bay store, which so far has a perfect 5-star rating in the app store.



Blue River Diamonds Jewelry is a complete diamond wholesale resource and subsidiary of Gary Weiss, Inc., one of the foremost names in the diamond industry, today. Gary Weiss and Blue River Diamonds Jewelry have spent years in the jewelry business, building a reputation for providing high-quality products at exceptional values.



To contact Blue River Diamonds Jewelry, or see their full catalogue of products and services, go to www.BlueRiverDiamondsJewelry.com, or email them at Monipair@AOL.com and to visit their website at the link above the Monkey, and the picture (link) with the monkey.