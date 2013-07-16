Blue Sky Services Awarded North Carolina Commercial Construction License

Hayward, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Blue Sky Services has specialized in residential remodeling and renovation work in the RDU area since 1996. The quality of work has helped them succeed where many other general contractors have come and gone in our area. The company have always taken a grassroots approach to growth and are pleased to announce that they have now acquired their Unlimited Commercial Construction License, which enables them to accept undertake any size project.



The Triangle Business Journal recently featured Blue Sky Services in their article on ‘Tips for Finding the Best Contractors'. In order to expand into the commercial construction arena, company owner David Medvetz, joined up with veteran North Carolina commercial construction/developer Steve Niemeyer. In 2012 the two formalized their partnership to expand Blue Sky Services into the commercial construction market. Their plan, Niemeyer says, is to begin building and developing bigger projects, from the Triangle to the coast.



"We are currently working on the designs of several larger jobs," Niemeyer says, "and a $50 million project won't scare us."



Company History



A twist of fate kept Blue Sky Services owner David Medvetz from moving to Arizona in 1996 to open a health club and start a water filtration business, as he had planned to do with an old friend.

"I was all ready to move to Tempe, Arizona, when Hurricane Fran hit," Medvetz remembers.



The hurricane packed winds that were still gusting to 78 miles per hour when it reached Raleigh in September 1996, bringing down trees and damaging structures in Medvetz's neighborhood behind Millbrook High School in north Raleigh.



"I couldn't leave because I had to fix my house," he says.



Medvetz, a multi-tasker, says he tried to hire a contractor to repair the house, but after several weeks of waiting for workers to arrive he decided to fix the damage himself.



"I thought, 'I can do this,' knowing that the insurance company was going to give me the same check regardless," he says. "I found out the prices I got from other contractors were very inflated when it came to pricing construction work." After that experience, I knew I could provide a better remodeling service for a fair price.



After finishing the work on his home, Medvetz started working on his neighbors' homes, which kept him busy for about a year. In late 1997, he incorporated Blue Sky Services Inc. of Raleigh, specializing in home renovation and remodeling projects across the region and later across the state.



Room additions, remodeling and renovation projects of up to $500,000 remain the bread and butter business for Blue Sky Services, even though Medvetz has since branched into other services for real estate and construction markets.



To get more information about Blue Sky Services, visit http://www.blueskyservices.com/



To learn more about their commercial construction division, visit http://www.constructionraleigh.org



About Blue Sky Services

Blue Sky Services is a licensed General Contracting Company located in Raleigh, North Carolina. This company delivers outstanding construction work to commercial and residential clients.



Media Contact



Blue Sky Services

Tel: 919-324-3988

ian@blueskyservices.com

URL: http://constructionraleigh.org

http://blueskyservices.com