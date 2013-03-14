Blue Sky Travel Egypt Has Launched Its New Website This Week

Cairo, Egypt -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Blue sky travel has launched its new website this week. Based on Our customers' feedback and usability studies the new design has been customized to meet your every need while planning your next vacation to Egypt in a user friendly and highly informative way.



Blue Sky Travel handles more than 500.000 valued customers each year. It has a hand in all aspects of tourism from ticketing, cruises and diving to safari planning, religious and business travel. Established in 1971, Blue Sky travel has built a strong reputation in the tourism business in addition to big fleet of air conditioned buses, limousines cars and 4x4 vehicles.



Cruises are another area of expertise for the well-established Blue Sky travel; enjoy luxurious tour from Luxor to Aswan on board of the Sunrise boats, in addition to Sunrise African Dream the most sophisticated liner in Nasser Lake.



Our website promises; you will not need to surf away for any additional information. Aside from the pleasant design and wide ranging options, the website answers all your questions regarding; currency exchange rates, weather forecast, Egypt map, travel tips for each destination, hot land marks, guests testimonials, and a gate to Twitter, Facebook, Flicker, linked in, Google, Pinterest, and our YouTube channel.



All Blue sky services are widely accessible on the website; tour booking, hotels, cruises, transportation, flight bookings. There are also over 800 pictures in our gallery, and an engaging slide show displayed on the website's home page along with twitter feeds.



The website http://www.blueskygroup.net/ is always updated with many kinds of offers; our famous readymade packages, offering the most attractive sights around the country in a convenient manner suiting the popular taste with the best deals, also the website views our hot deal the "get more than you thought you could afford" special offers, regularly changing, which you could sign up to be updated with on your email. Aside from ancient pharaonic, Islamic and Coptic monuments, the Capital of Egypt offers many indulgences for its visitors from luxurious hotels, restaurants and bars to dessert safaris and sand boarding for the outdoor lovers. Excursions in Mount Moses and hiking trips to Saint Catherine are among the activities of Sinai. The Red Sea is a haven for divers. Many Things to see & to do, like water sports, diving, snorkeling, sunbathing, wind surfing, submarine dive, 4X4 Jeep safari to ruins of Roman city & gold mine.



Our tailor-made packages for your exceptional taste and unique preferences, you can tailor your vacation easily on the website, deciding the destination, sights, hotels/cruises, adventurous trips, number of days and even budget, in an effortless easy way. Each offer, day tour, adventure trip, hot spot, hotel, Nile cruise, and even transportation is escorted by realistic images to help you decide easily which experience is more fulfilling for you.



Many Thanks for Our internet Marketing Consultant Dr. Hossam Darwish It was a pleasure to work with him since last year he start working on our social media blue sky travel Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, Linked in , Pinterest ,Google+ and YouTube and online marketing campaigns. During this time, He helped us develop realistic objectives and realize more results than I would have imagined! My sincerest thanks to Dr.Hossam Darwish and his entire team.



About Blue Sky

Blue sky was established in 1971, by Mr. Salama Gouda, one of the pioneers in travel industry in Egypt.