Blue Tiger Interactive Digital Marketing Firm Expands to Americas with Blue Tiger Interactive-Americas LLC

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Blue Tiger Interactive announced today that it will be opening March 7, 2013, Blue Tiger Interactive-Americas which will be a separate entity from www.bluetigerinteractive.com.



Blue Tiger Interactive-Americas (BTI-A) official John W. Ratcliff is the Managing Director of Americas. Mr. Ratcliff stated “we will be building the brand with a clear market positioning while widening Blue Tiger Interactive’ customer base throughout the Americas”.



Blue Tiger Interactive-Americas Branding & Communication campaigns will include:



Delivering integrated solutions focused on results is what we do.



BTI-A Clients will be leveraging from their global experience and expertise. The company works with their clients in developing strategies for lead generation, client acquisition and client retention.



Their approach revolves around their five key strategies that are carefully executed to work side by side and compliment each other.



IMPACT – To Bring Traffic

ENGAGE - To Build Loyalty

SHARE – To Get Your Message Across

CONNECT – To Reach your Target Demographic

CONVERT – To Grow your Business



About Blue Tiger Interactive-Americas: is a global Digital Communications and Marketing firm.

Blue Tiger Interactive is a global Digital Communications and Marketing firm which opened its first operation in Sydney in 1996. It has enjoyed 18 years as an independent company and has operations in Hobart NSW, Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Paris, Rodez, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, NYC and Washington D.C.



Blue Tiger Interactive owned by Didier Grossemy who is the Founder and Chief Digital Business Architect of BLUE TIGER INTERACTIVE. With over 30 years of experience in Marketing, Design and Technology.



Didier has gained regional and global recognition as being a leading innovator within his field and has assisted over 200 organizations from private to publicly listed companies in Australia, China, Asia Pacific, UK and Europe.



