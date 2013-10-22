Blue Tiger Web Launches Offering Affordable SEO Packages for Businesses Small and Large

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Search engine optimisation is an industry that did not exist twenty years ago and yet today is one of the most influential in the business world, making the difference between businesses’ success and failure. SEO can put businesses on the first page of Google search results so they needn’t go out and attract customers; customers will find them. Blue Tiger Web is a new boutique agency offering a complete solution to internet marketing for businesses large and small, and promise front page results without breaking the bank.



The company website already has a portfolio of work completed for other clients listing success stories of the new approach, which has been formulated from the ground up using the the combined knowledge of their team of SEO veterans. The portfolio demonstrates how the technique can increase traffic as much as six times over transforming businesses from struggling enterprises to highly profitable entities.



The site also breaks down the company’s price packages which can be flexibly set to maximise return on investment throughout different industries, and is sensitive to their varying needs. All packages come with a 30 day money back guarantee, assuring companies they will see the difference sooner rather than later.



A spokesperson for Blue Tiger Web explained, “By combining our skill-sets and creating a new company that specializes in this kind of work, we can offer the best possible service to our clients. Our experts have over ten years of experience in their fields as Search Engine Optimization directors and internet marketing experts, connecting audiences with the products and services that clients’ companies provide as soon as those audiences start looking for them. There is no better way to improve business than through the online medium, and no better company to take care of it. Our SEO uses whitehat techniques that give tangible long term results. It’s also important to note that each client is given an individual strategy, we don’t use a one size fits all approach, it’s this bespoke approach that gives our clients outstanding results.”



About Blue Tiger Web

Blue Tiger Web is a new website launched by a team of SEO specialists and Internet marketers that have been in their respective industries for over 10 years. Combined, they are now a UK based brand offering Internet Marketing to UK customers both for individuals and businesses. Together they provide an expert team in the art of being successful online including Social Media packages and SEO services. For more information, please visit: http://www.bluetigerweb.com/