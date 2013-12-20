Blue Trek Tech Announces Launch of New Online Store

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Blue Trek Technologies, the authorized distributor for Lost Dog USA iPhone cases, keychains, watches and other accessories, announces the launch of their new online store specializing in items featuring the artwork of renowned French artist, Aurèle.



“You can now say goodbye to the boring cases that have long protected our electronic devices,” says Adriana Atwill, owner of Blue Trek Technologies. “Our products turn an ordinary iPhone or iPad into a true work of art that’s sure to turn people’s heads when they see just how great they look on a personal electronic device.”



The name “Lost Dog” comes from a poster the artist stumbled upon while walking the streets of New York City. “Aurèle noticed a poster for a missing dog named Bob, since then that poster has served as an inspiration for all his artwork and has propelled him to become one of today’s foremost plastician artists.”



Aurèle’s art, and Bob the lost dog, now graces a line of protective cases for Apple’s popular iPhone, iPod and iPad devices as well as keychains, luggage tags and other fashion accessories.



“The response we’ve gotten so far on Aurèle’s artwork has been fantastic,” Atwill says. “These items are truly unique pieces and we look forward to working with him on even more original designs.”



To see the entire collection, visit the company’s website at http://www.bluetrektech.com/. To learn more about the artist, Aurèle, visit his website at http://www.aurele.net/.