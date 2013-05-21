Blue Water Express Fast Boat to Gili Islands (Gili Trawangan, Gili Air, Gili Meno)

Bali, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The BlueWater Safaris was founded in 2005 by the British people. The company got established in Bali, Indonesia in the same year with the sole purpose of offering high speed boat transport services for people traveling from Bali to Gili Islands. BlueWater Safaris branded their boat with BlueWater Express. You can equally get to other destinations in Lombok through the Bluewater Express fast boat service. The company has three major fast boats marked BWE1, BWE2 and BWE3. They all shuttle between Bali and Gili Islands.



As fast boat to Gili Islands, BlueWater Express is well equipped to deliver quality services. The boat is 13.5m, 28-seat passenger vessel built with 4 x 250HP engines. It usually takes 2 hours to go from Bali to Gili Trawangan. It also takes 2 hours to return to Bali through the same route.



The Blue Water Express fast boat has spacious sun deck on its roof. It’s well equipped with the standard international safety gadgets such as life jackets, GPS/depth sounders, ring buoys, VHF radio, distress flares and auto-inflating life rafts. You’ll always feel secure when you travel in the boat.



The daily travel schedule of Blue Water Express is very unique. It departs from Serangan Harbour in Bali at 08:00AM and 10:00AM to get to the Gili Islands at 10:30AM and 01:00PM. It also leaves the Gili Islands at 11:00AM and 01:30 PM back to Bali. Additionally, it also departs from Padang Bai Harbour in East Bali at 11:15AM to Gili Trawangan and Lombok and get back from Gili Trawangan to Padang Bai at 01:30PM.



As a fast boat company, BlueWater Express is known for offering quality services. It’s currently the longest serving operator in fast boat services in the Bali region. It has always maintained 100% records in all its services. The company places more emphasis on professionalism and safety. Perfect customer care service is also made available.



Over 70 employees are working in the BlueWater Express Company. All the crew members are fully licensed to operate in the fast boat traveling sector. They usually have several years of experience in water transportation.



You stand the opportunity of enjoy safe boat travel to Gili Islands when you board a BlueWater Express fast boat. You’ll know more about the fleet of boats, the schedules, routes and rates when you visit their site. Terms and conditions guiding the company and the customers are also well stated on the site. You’ll always locate the right information you need from the BlueWater Express’s website, http://www.bluewater-express.com/.



Indeed, travelling to the Gili Islands has been made safer and effective through Blue Water Express. You no longer need to entertain any fear about boat mishaps. Blue Water Express Fast Boat is always on ground to give you the best of protection. All you need is to place your booking today. You’ll always enjoy your travel to the Gili Islands when you board BlueWater Express fast boat.



Call +62361-8951111 or Hotline +6281-338418988 to book your seats.



