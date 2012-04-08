Kate Winslet's Scandal With ex-husband, Blue Wig Style Was Criticized

Xuchang City, Henan Province -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2012 -- Katy Perry US Popular singer has arrived in the UK, then attend the local television program “Let’s Dance” as guest, singing the new album “Part of Me”. Saw Katie seems like a super hero dressed in a tight PVC suit on the stage show her hot body. But the “Daily Mail” criticism of her new look is noot enough fashion, the media refers to her in this dress style copied from another singer Jessie J. Another has been reported that Russel Brand, Katie’s Ex-husband and a girlfriend there is no return of rent a bicycle in a bicycle shop in New Orleans earlier.



At the same day,Katie is still wear a blue wig,coupled with a very strong sense of design personal dress, give us he feeling of the universe. She also enthusiastic signed for the fans, answering reporter’s questions, displayed very close to the people. Katy Perry dyed blue hair was inspired by Anna Wintor from Vogue magazine editor, as well as in the movie "A Beautiful Mind, Eternal Sunshine" Kate Winslet’s blue hair wigs. Kate divorce noisy uproar, but that day she was keep smiling, and seems to got out of the shadow of divorce.



In the evening, Katy Perry go to shopping. Katie need rushed to Paries but did not forget to go shopping before leaving, she wearing a black lace see-through dress. Karl Lagerfeld male model Baptiste Giabiconi accompany with Katie beside him whole day, their relationship seems to be significant progress.



